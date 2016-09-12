GURDWARA ARRESTS UPDATE: 54 of the 55 men arrested have been released on bail

Nearly all of the men arrested over the incident at the Leamington Gurdwara yesterday (Sunday) have been released on bail.

In total, 55 men were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass after armed police broke up a protest over a mixed marriage at the Sikh temple.

Today (Monday), 54 of them have been released on bail until October while investigations continued.

Fifty-five males, aged between 17 and 39, were arrested following the incident at the Gurdwara on Tachbrook Drive yesterday morning (Sunday 11 September). One man, a 30-year-old from Derby, remains in police custody.

One man, aged 39, from Birmingham, was also arrested on suspicion of causing racially aggravated fear or provocation of violence by words. This relates to an incident that occurred at Leamington Police Station at 8.30pm on Sunday (September 11).