Crime wave hits Kenilworth

A spate of crime has hit Kenilworth over the weekend and last week.

The first incident occurred during the afternoon of Sunday January 15. Offenders broke into a home in Grange Avenue through a first floor front bedroom window. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.

But on Sunday night, burglars entered the secure yard of a home in Dalehouse Lane and then accessed an insecure garage.

They stole a welding set, a petrol hedge trimmer, two petrol chain saws, a small generator and a Booster battery charger.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 270 of Sunday January 15 for the Grange Avenue incident, or incident number 100 of Monday January 16 for the Dalehouse Lane incident.

Vehicle thieves have also been active.

On the evening of Thursday January 12, a male broke into a Ford vehicle parked on the driveway of a home in Clinton Lane.

A witness spotted the offender sitting in the vehicle and disturbed him, causing the offender to run from the scene. Nothing appears to have been stolen. This is incident number 89 of January 13.

During the same night, offenders stole a Peugeot Boxer van, containing power tools, hand tools and equipment from the roadside in Windy Arbour. Refer to incident number 59 of January 13.

Another incident involved the theft of number plates from a Hyundai vehicle parked outside a home in Clinton Lane. This is incident number 53 of January 13.

The final offence on the Thursday was a further number plate theft from a vehicle parked on the roadside in Denton Close. This is incident 65 of January 13.

Kenilworth Neighbourhood Watch has advised residents to ‘review the level of security and deterrent that exists around their property.’