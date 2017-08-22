Court order to remove travellers from Leamington park will be obtained this week

A court order to remove the travellers currently camped at the Eagle Rec park in Leamington will be obtained by Warwick District Council on Thursday, the authority has said.

The group, including more than 20 caravans, set up camp on the site last Thursday night after they ordered to move on from the Bates Memorial Park in Kenilworth where they had been staying.

The council has said its officers and the police visited the site on Friday and is now in the process of applying for a court order to regain possession of the land.