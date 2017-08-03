County steelband, hoping to make an impact in London competition, holds fundraising fun day

Have your say

Members of a Warwickshire steelband are hoping to compete in the largest steelband competition in the UK - a curtain-raiser for the Notting Hill Carnival.

The Impact Steel Orchestra, which comprises players aged 16–21 from the Warwick area, are aiming to at the Panorama steelband contest, in London, on August 26.

To fund their competition entry the musicians are drumming-up support with fundraising fun day, barbecue and concert.

Band manager Fareed Siddiqui said: “Our players are from diverse backgrounds, but with one common denominator, their passion for playing the Steel pan.

“We need funds to cover a variety of items including truck hire to take our instruments to London; truck driver payment; coach hire to transport our players; uniforms for the players; paint for our instruments - the list goes on.”

The fun day will be held at the PaYP Centre in Nelson Lane, Warwick, on Saturday August 12, from noon until 5pm.

Entry to the event is free and as well as food, refreshments live music there will be a big prize raffle.

To support them go to justgiving.com/impactsteelband