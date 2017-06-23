County councillor steps down from cabinet following ‘breach of protocol’

A Warwickshire county councillor has stepped down from his cabinet role following an ‘unintended breach of protocol’.

Cllr Alan Cockburn, who represents St John’s in Kenilworth, is no longer the portfolio holder for transport after only being appointed in the role this May.

A spokesman for the county council said: “Agreement has been reached for Cllr Cockburn to step down from his position on Cabinet following an unintended breach of protocol, which is currently being considered by the council’s Monitoring Officer.

“Cllr Cockburn remains an active elected member representing the ward of Kenilworth St Johns.”

He was due to chair a meeting on Wednesday June 21 on the possible installation of speed humps in Leyes Lane, Kenilworth, but this was instead chaired by Environment portfolio holder Cllr Jeff Clarke.

This prompted Richard Dickson of Kenilworth and Southam Liberal Democrats, who also stood against Cllr Cockburn in the recent county council elections, to question why he was not chairing the meeting.

He said: “In the absence of any personal reasons for this change, electors have the right to be kept informed. What are the reasons for this sudden removal of Cllr Cockburn from the Cabinet?”

The council’s website still shows Cllr Cockburn as being the portfolio holder for transport.

He has represented St John’s at Shire Hall since 2001.