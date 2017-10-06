Conservative candidate wins Stoneleigh and Cubbington by-election for district council

The Stoneleigh and Cubbington by-election for vacant seat on Warwick District Council has been won by the Conservative candidate.

Trevor Wright was elected with 502 votes, or 52 per cent of the total.

Labour candidate Josh Payne received 311 votes (32 per cent), Liberal Democrat Richard Dickson earned 113 votes (12 per cent), and Chris Philpott of the Greens got 29 votes (three per cent). Two ballots were spoilt.

Turnout was low, at 23.2 per cent.

The by-election was called after Cllr Nick Harrington resigned in the wake of a racism scandal.