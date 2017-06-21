Concerns over Kenilworth sports club’s move to Castle Farm

More than 100 residents living near to a Kenilworth leisure centre met this week to voice concerns over the move and expansion of a Kenilworth sports club to the centre and its grounds.

Kenilworth Wardens, currently based in Glasshouse Lane, will move to Castle Farm Recreation Centre and its playing fields as part of Warwick district’s Local Plan.

The move and expansion was agreed in principle by the district council’s executive in June 2016, but fine details have not been agreed.

Residents, along with town councillors and Malcolm Whitehall from Wardens, assembled outside the centre on Monday June 19 to discuss the move.

The Kenilworth Neighbourhood Plan suggests a new entrance to the site from John O’Gaunt Road to help ease traffic, but many felt this was inadequate as they felt both John O’Gaunt and Fishponds Road were too narrow to cope with the traffic increase.

Richard Robinson, who helped organise the meeting, said: “The majority of people understood the need to extend the sports facilities.

“However, there are still major concerns about extent of development and the impact this will have, particularly retaining access to current public land and sufficient parking on site to minise the impact on neighbouring roads.

“The location and number of new access roads is the key concern.”

Kenilworth Wardens have already outlined what they want from the move.

An extra 17.7 acres of land will be purchased from the adjoining farm.

It would feature two cricket squares and a smaller third square, two to three football pitches, including a 3G pitch, and six to eight junior pitches. A two-storey clubhouse will also be built.