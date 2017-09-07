Commonwealth Games boost for Leamington as Birmingham wins bid to be UK candidate to host the event in 2022

Leamington has come another step closer to being the town which hosts bowls competitions at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Birmingham has won its bid to be the UK’s candidate city to be put forward to host both the Commonwealth and Para Commonwealth Games and as part of that the greens at Victoria Park in Leamington would be used.

The park is the home of Bowls England and the English National Bowls Championships as well as Royal Leamington Spa Bowling Club.

The venue will have the capacity for 3,300 spectators.

Birmingham will now go forward to face potential rival cities from Australia, Canada and Malaysia in the race to stage the Games.