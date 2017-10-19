Colleagues take on three peak challenge for Warwickshire charity

Eight colleagues have raised more than £5,000 by taking on the three peaks challenge in 24-hours for a Warwickshire charity.

The team taking part all work for The Midcounties Co-operative and took on the 24-hour challenge to raise money for the company’s charity partner Warwickshire Young Carers.

Photo provided by The Midcounties Co-operative.

The fundraisers started the ascent of Ben Nevis in Scotland, before taking on Scafell Pike in England. The final ascent saw the team take on Snowdon in Wales.

The team raised more than £5,600 by encouraging customers, friends and family as well as local contractors and suppliers across the Warwick and Leamington area to sponsor the challenge.

The Midcounties Co-operative is donating the funds raised to its charity partner in Warwick and Leamington, Warwickshire Young Carers.

The charity supports carers from the age of six upwards, and aims to help improve the lives of the youngest carers across Warwickshire.

This forms part of the Midcounties’ Regional Communities programme, which provides meaningful support for local community groups through volunteering and fundraising.

Dally Purewal, a leadership team ambassador in Warwick and Leamington at The Midcounties Co-operative, said: “This is one of the most challenging fundraising initiatives I’ve seen taken on by colleagues, with much of the walk led through foggy weather and torch-light.

“Fundraising is one of the most important parts of what we do for the community, to help local charities continue their support of more vulnerable individuals. We’re proud to be supporting such a worthwhile organisation.”

Deb Bignell, chief executive at Warwickshire Young Carers, said: “The money raised by The Midcounties Co-operative means that we can provide a range of fun activities for young carers aged six and seven.

“This will give them a much-needed break from their caring responsibilities and support their family in finding other sources of help so they are not reliant on their children.

“People find it hard to believe that children of this age are young carers but in recent years there has been an 83% increase in young carers aged under eight.”