Classic bike and car display returns to Warwick this weekend

Vintage mountain bike enthusiasts from across the country and abroad will be heading to Warwick Racecourse this weekend for the fourth annual Iconoclassic show.

For the first year there will also be classic cars featuring alongside the classic bikes on Sunday.

Organisers are expecting to attract more than 500 people to the event, with around 150 classic mountain bikes and 50 classic cars on display at the racecourse.

The event will highlight the evolution of the mountain bike from the early 1970s up-to 1995, with a wide range and variety of mountain bike frame designs.

Rare bikes from brands such as Klein, Yeti, Fat Chance and Bontrager will be on display alongside more common bikes from manufacturers such as Raleigh, Saracen, Specialized and Trek.

Locally made classic cars like Triumph, Austin Healy and Jaguar are expected to be on display too, with a ‘Best in Show’ award for the best car and bike.

Those displaying bikes will also get an opportunity to take their bikes for a two mile loop around the racecourse.

There will be live music, a bar, food stalls and a large bike and auto jumble held on the day – where parts will be available for vintage car and bike enthusiasts to buy and sell.

This is the first year the event has been held at Warwick Racecourse, having previously taken place in Warwick town square for the last three years.

Tom Price-Jones, organiser of ICONOCLASSIC, said: “This is a one-of-a-kind event here in the UK, there has never been an event like it, and it gets bigger each year.

“I decided a few years ago that we needed to set-up an event where we could bring the large online community and their bikes together, rather than just seeing these amazing bikes through computer monitors.

“We’ve seen excellent year-on-year growth, with people from all around the UK and Europe travelling to Warwick for the event to display their bikes and meet friends.

“Many collectors of vintage bikes are also fans of old cars and the Racecourse allows us to bring the two together for the first time, hence the show name ICONOCLASSIC – iconic cars, classic bikes.”

Andre Klein, General Manager at Warwick Racecourse, added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming the ICONOCLASSIC to the racecourse for the very first time this year.

“It’s a testament to the organisers that this has become a leading event for the mountain bike community, and the addition of the classic cars will add another dimension to what should be a brilliant day.”

Gates will open from 10am to 6pm on Sunday, August 20 and 7.30am for exhibitors.

There is no pre-registration for exhibitors but last entry for display vehicles will be 9.30am.

General admission costs £3 and £5 to exhibit a car or any number of bikes.

For more information go to www.iconoclassic.org or go to the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ICONOCLASSICmtb