Citizens Advice branches in Warwick and Stratford to merge in order to ‘develop and sustain services’

Warwick and Stratford Citizens Advice have agreed to join their services to form the new Citizens Advice South Warwickshire.

The merged organisation says it will be better placed to sustain and develop its services for vulnerable people in the future.

Yvonne Hunter, Chair of Trustees of Stratford and District Citizens Advice said

“This is a friendly merger that will help us secure the future of high quality Citizens Advice services locally.

“Face to face services will continue to be provided in Stratford as well as other locations in the district and by phone.

“Merging our two services will also give us the opportunity to develop much needed new services in the future, so we can continue our proud tradition of assisting all those local people who need our help.

Citizens Advice branches are individual charities as opposed to public services. They rely on volunteers as well as paid staff and donations from the public as well as local authority, town and parish council support.

At the recent annual general meting Yvonne said that funding for CAB services was “a good investment.

For example, £20,000 from Stratford District Council for a court desk worker enabled 117 local families to be helped, and 109 of those were saved from eviction.

She added: “It’s estimated that each eviction avoided saves on average £16,500, so by preventing families becoming homeless we saved nearly £1.5 million for the community.”