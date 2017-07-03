Circus theme for Art in the Park festival in Leamington

Art in the Park will be asking visitors to roll up for its circus-themed event in Leamington next month.

The festival, which takes place in Jephson Gardens on Saturday and Sunday August 5 and 6 will include 150 artists and designers who will be creating, demonstrating and selling their work.

Workshop artists Anne Watson (left) and Ali McKellar (right) practicing their juggling for Art in the Park.

The town’s legendary Victorian elephant trainer Sam Lockhart, who was also a circus acrobat, has inspired the annual festival for this year so organisers say visitors can expect lots of juggling, plate-spinning and clowning around.

There will be more than ten circus-inspired activities with workshops ranging from making a felted elephant to juggling balls.

Event organiser Carole Sleight said: “This year we have even more artists and activities to engage, entertain and surprise the Leamington community and visitors.

“Over 200 residents have made dazzling upcycled flowers to decorate the railway station and gates to Jephson Gardens.

: Installation artists Sarah Middleton (left) and Julia Snowdin (right), from Julia and Sarah making hoop structures for Art in the Park.

“Coventry creative duo ‘Julia and Sarah’ will be creating a live hoop mania installation.”

Early morning yoga, Indian drummers, choirs, harpists and jazz music will feature throughout the event. Local food producers will be cooking up treats and The Leamington Wine Company will have a pop-up Gin & Rum Palace, and there will be award-winning ice cream from Swirls.

Warwick-based technology company Telent are the headline sponsors this year with BID Leamington, Warwick District Council, the Leamington Studio Artists and a host of local businesses supporting the festival.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said: “This is the fourth Art in the Park and the festival continues to go from strength to strength.

“It is a tremendous showcase that celebrates the wealth of artistic talent in the area.”

www.artinpark.co.uk