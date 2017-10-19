Chinchilla has ‘lucky escape’ after being abandoned in waste bin in Warwick

The RSPCA are appealing for information after a chinchilla was abandoned in a food waste bin in Warwick.

A member of the public contacted the animal charity after finding the chinchilla in the bin on the roadside, next to a bus stop in Emscote Road on Friday, October 13.

Thankfully the chinchilla was in a good condition, but he did not have any food or water left with him.

Ben Jones, RSPCA Animal Welfare Officer (AWO), said: “The person who found the chinchilla was alerted to him after hearing scratches inside the bin. The poor animal had been left in there with some hay but nothing to eat or drink - we don’t know how long he had been like this for.

“He was stressed out, which is understandable.

“It is concerning that someone abandoned this poor animal like this, and likely with the intention of them not being found.

“As the chinchilla was in a bin, we can only assume that whoever put him in there did so with the intention that he would be disposed of during the next bin round.

“The chinchilla has had a lucky escape. We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about the chinchilla and how he ended up there. Those with information which could help us should call 0300 123 8018.”

The chinchilla is now being cared for by a local vet nurse.

As a pet chinchillas need specialist care and they can live for up to 20 years and are social animals.

AWO Jones added: “Unfortunately, we find that a lot of people take on the responsibility of a pet without properly researching what that animal needs and without understanding the commitment involved with taking care of them.

“Sadly that means that many pets are abandoned when their owners can no longer look after them and charities, like the RSPCA, are left to pick up the pieces.”

Information about rehoming a chinchilla is available on the RSPCA website.