Children from Chernobyl visit Warwick Castle

Children from the Chernobyl area visited Warwick Castle yesterday (Monday).

The visit has been organised every year for the last 10 years by Warwick Rotary Club.

Yesterday 15 teenagers from Belarus, who are in remission from cancer from the Chernobyl area, explored Warwick Castle courtesy of Merlin Entertainments.

The youngsters were welcomed to Warwick by deputy mayor Richard Eddy and John Hibben, President of Warwick Rotary Club.

Then the group went around the castle accompanied by costumed actors bringing history to life as a variety of medieval characters.

The children enjoyed being shown archery, the birds of prey, and the castle dungeons. They had never seen a castle of this type before and were amazed, their particular favourite was the jousting in the newly built area.

The charity Chernobyl Children’s Project UK, Solihull branch brought the children from Belarus for a holiday to restore their health.

31 years after the nuclear disaster, the area is still highly contaminated, affecting the air, water, and local produce.

The young people visiting this year are all in remission from cancer and were accompanied by their doctor.

During a month in the UK they are taken to the seaside, into the country, and eat fruit and vegetables free from contamination allowing their immune systems to recover prolonging their lives.

The children who have spent two weeks staying with host families in Solihull, are now staying together for a further two weeks in residential accommodation.

Donations can be made to Chernobyl Children’s Project UK by going to http://www.chernobyl-children.org.uk,owww.chernobyl-children.org.uk