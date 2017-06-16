Chefs from Warwick restaurant in finals of national competition

A team of chefs from a restaurant in Warwick has made it to the finals of a national competition which celebrates the best and hardest-working kitchens in the industry.

The seven-strong team from the Rose and Crown, which located in Market Place, is lead by head chef Leon Higham who is from Leamington.

The team was chosen from hundreds of entries to represent the UK pub sector in the Britain’s Best Brigades competition, which is run by Essential Cuisine.

They are now in a public vote going head to head with teams from seven other sectors of the hospitality industry, in a bid to win the title and be named Britain’s Best Brigade.

Having been named finalists, Leon and his team are asking pub regulars and locals alike to give them their backing and vote for them to win.

At stake is the coveted title, £1,000 plus an exclusive menu development masterclass with a leading UK chef.

Essential Cuisine will also donate 50p from each vote placed to the chosen charity of each of the seven brigades in the final.

To get this far in the competition, Leon had to say why his team stood out and explain how they work together as a well-oiled ship.

He said: “That was the easy bit really, as the team here is fantastic - I don’t think I’ve ever worked with a better bunch of people.

“Our kitchen is like a second family. We push each other along with help always at hand, and we really look out for one another.

“Everyone knows they have a role to play and what they do counts. That’s why it’s a really stable team, with a really happy atmosphere in the kitchen, cooking great food, day in, day out.

“We are excited to get this far in the competition and to get into the last eight,” he continues. “The response we’ve been getting from friends, family and people we’ve all worked with in the past has been amazing and we’re already planning a little celebration in recognition of getting this far.

“Winning would be incredible and a brilliant thank you to the team, and we’d love for people to give us their vote.”

The Rose and Crown is lining up against teams from seven other sectors including restaurants, schools, universities and colleges, event catering, business and industry, healthcare and hotels.

The public now have until midday on June 27 to vote.

To cast your vote go to: www.bestbrigades.co.uk