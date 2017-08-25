Charity gets helping hand from Leamington Rotary Club

Rotarians have donated hundreds of pounds to a Leamington-based charity which helps homeless and vulnerable people living in and around the town.

Members of the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club were enthralled by hearing about the work of one of the town’s newest charities Helping Hands Community Project in from its founder Lianne Kirkman to whom club president Brian Bassett gave the club’s hand out of £750 to further the dedicated work of the good cause.

The charity runs a soup kitchen on three evenings of the week a, House2Home project providing furniture, household goods and clothes to low income families, a shop and drop in space called the Lighthouse.