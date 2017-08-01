Search

CCTV released after armed robbery at Balsall Common bookies

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the robbery
Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the robbery
0
Have your say

A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Balsall Common.

The robbery happened at 6.30pm on Monday July 17 at William Hill Bookmakers in Station Road.

A staff member was threatened with a knife and forced to hand over cash. The worker was left shaken but unhurt. No-one else was in the shop at the time.

Anyone with information should contact Solihull Police on 101; extension 891 3105, quoting crime reference number 20SH/151345N/17.