CCTV image released after car daubed with green paint in Southam

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was daubed with green paint in Southam in an act of vandalism.

The incident occurred on Tuesday August 16 at around 12.50am on Manders Croft.

Do you recognise this man?

It is thought that two people approached the vehicle, a white Mercedes A180, which was parked on the victim’s driveway.

One of the people stood at the end of the drive while the other approached the vehicle and is believed to approached the car and poured the contents of a green can he was carrying over the car.

The pair have then left the scene on foot approximately 2 minutes later.

Upon inspection the following morning, there was green liquid on the vehicle and the paintwork had started to bubble up causing extensive damage.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the image as it is thought he may have information that could help police with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any other information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 50 of Tuesday August 16.