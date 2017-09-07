Cash stolen from security van in Lillington this morning

Thieves stole cash from a security van in Lillington this morning (Thursday September 7), police have confirmed.

Warwickshire Police were called at around 11.17am to reports the theft in on Cubbington Road.

Investigations are currently ongoing to locate the offenders who are believed to be driving a black Citroen with a white roof and white wing mirrors.

The vehicle was seen fleeing the scene along Cubbington Road in the direction of the roundabout which leads off towards Leamington or Ryton.

The victim - a man in his 60s - was uninjured in the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the registration number or vehicle described to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting 118 of September 7.