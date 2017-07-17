Car fire on M40 near Gaydon causing delays

A car on fire on the southbound M40 near Gaydon is causing delays to drivers.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance on the southbound entry slip road at junction 12 of the M40.
One lane is currently blocked.
A car on fire on the southbound M40 near Gaydon is causing delays to drivers.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance on the southbound entry slip road at junction 12 of the M40.
One lane is currently blocked.
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Warwick Courier means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.