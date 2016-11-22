Can you help police find missing Leamington teenager Ahmed?

Warwickshire Police is appealing for information to find missing Leamington teenager Ahmed Ramadan Hamed.

Ahmed, 16, was last seen in the Brunswick Street area on November 9 at around 10.30am.

He is described as being 5ft tall with black hair, brown eyes and of stocky build.

Ahmed is believed to have links to Birmingham and London, specifically Edgware Road and Lambeth, as well as Buckinghamshire.

If you think you may have seen Ahmed or have any information about where he may be, please contact Warwickshire Police on 101.