Campion pupils receive special Duke of Edinburgh award

Five Campion School pupils recently received a special version of the Duke of Edinburgh award in aid of the its 60th anniversary.

Jonathan Archer, Jacob Floyd, Jessica Floyd, Daniel Leon and Isabel Leon worked together to complete the Diamond Duke of Edinburgh award.

To earn the award, they had to complete a personal challenge which is particularly difficult to them while raising at least £60 for charity.

All five completed a two-day, 20-mile hike across the Malvern Hills in Worcestershire and held a cake and plant sale to raise money for their charities.

The money they raised went to the National Autistic Society and the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.