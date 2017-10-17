Buy pumpkins from 'reliable' source, say police following spate of Warwickshire thefts

Those planning to buy pumpkins for Halloween are being advised to ensure they use a reliable source after a spate of thefts in the area.

An unspecified number of pumpkins have been stolen from a farmer's field near Long Itchington and reports have also been received of thefts from fields near Bascote, Harbury and Southam - sparking fears more pumpkins may be stolen.

Those planning to buy pumpkins, especially in this area, are asked by police to ensure they are from a reliable source.

If you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in fields in the area or have any information that could help the police with their pumpkin theft enquiries please call 101 and refer to incident 407 of October 12.

For crime prevention advice, pumpkin or non-pumpkin related, visit www.warwickshireruralwatch.co.uk