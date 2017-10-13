Hook Norton Brewery ales on tap at Warwick Racecourse

Hook Norton Brewery has established a new partnership with Warwick Racecourse as racegoers will be able to enjoy a range of award-winning ales from the independent family-owned company.

The alliance brings together one of the oldest racecourses and one of the longest-established breweries in the country, based in Hook Norton, Oxfordshire.

The partnership was launched at the start of the new season at Warwick Racecourse with a visit from the brewery’s shire horses which still carry on the tradition of weekly dray deliveries to its local pubs.

Hook Norton Brewery managing director James Clarke said: “This is a very exciting partnership with Warwick Racecourse.

“Hook Norton Brewery is a proudly independent family-owned, fifth generation brewery that takes the very best of its brewing heritage and combines it with a thoroughly modern approach to create a range of cask, keg and bottled ales.

“It is the first time that we have been associated with horse racing and Warwick Racecourse is exactly the right fit for us.

"We look forward to bringing the best quality ales to its racegoers throughout the season.”

Hook Norton Brewery has been brewing since 1849 and its award-winning ales include Red Rye, which was recently crowned the World’s Best Rye Beer and World’s Best Speciality Beer at the World Beer Awards 2017.

It plans to host ‘meet the brewer’ and other events at Warwick Racecourse, such as product launches and hospitality functions, as part of the agreement.

Warwick Racecourse general manager Andre Klein said: “Like Warwick Racecourse, Hook Norton Brewery has a rich tradition and heritage, and is a progressive, forward-thinking organisation so we are delighted to be joining forces.

“From the brewery’s base just across the Warwickshire border, they will supply a range of their popular handcrafted real ales across the racecourse.”

The next fixture at Warwick Racecourse will be the Business Networking Raceday on Friday, November 10.

For more information visit www.warwickracecourse.co.uk.