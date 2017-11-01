Bus gets stuck in Kenilworth after driving down closed road

A bus was stuck in Kenilworth for more than two hours after trying to turn around when it drove down a closed road.

The driver of the number 11 bus attempted to drive down New Street at 7.45am on Wednesday October 31, only to realise the end of it was closed.

While attempting a three-point turn, it got stuck on the concrete traffic island next to Manor Road.

The 30 passengers were forced to get off and the driver called for help.

To add insult to injury, on the side of the bus was the exclamation ‘Noooooooooooo’ emblazoned across an O2 mobile phone advert.

Businesswoman Dionne Blair, 53, who lives close to where the bus got stuck said: “The road has been closed for road works for two weeks but drivers are still coming down it.

“I saw this poor bus driver desperately trying to do a three-point turn after he realised his mistake.

“You could see what was going to happen when he bumped up the kerb but could make it across the other side.

Witness Julia Holland, 45, added: “The wheels were spinning but the bus was basically on a seesaw.

“The driver was on his walkie-talkie obviously trying to get advice from his bosses. It was quite a sight but a real pain for drivers because both lanes were blocked.”

The police arrived and the bus was eventually towed off the island.

A National Express spokesperson said: “We are investigating this incident and apologise for any inconvenience caused to local residents on New Street.”