Burglars steal several items from Kenilworth home

Burglars took several items from a Kenilworth home after breaking in through the back door.

Offenders entered the back garden of a home in Hodnet Close, smashed a window in the back door and then reached inside to open the door with a key from the lock at some point before 8pm on Thursday October 19.

Once inside the house, the offenders carried out a messy search of the bedroom before making off with several items.

A spokesman for Kenilworth Watch has advised residents to avoid leaving keys in the locks of external doors to their homes or leaving keys close to doors.

Anyone with any information about this burglary should call Warwickshire Police on 101.