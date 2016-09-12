Search

Britain’s oldest tiger, star of Esso TV ads, dies aged 22

Tango at home at Woodside Wildlife Park in Lincolnshire. Credit SWNS

Tango at home at Woodside Wildlife Park in Lincolnshire. Credit SWNS

0
Have your say

Britain’s oldest tiger, who featured in the iconic Esso fuel adverts, has passed away at the age of 22.

Component:1.7573737.1473695401, , ,$mergedBody