Bright ideas to improve Kenilworth’s Christmas lights in 2017

Kenilworth residents contributed some bright ideas to improve the town’s Christmas lights this year at a meeting held this week.

Ideas discussed at the meeting held in the Holiday Inn on Wednesday January 25 included making Abbey End and by the War Memorial the focus of the lights, combining the separate switch-on events into one, having a Christmas market in the afternoon before the switch-on, and encouraging retailers to light up their shop fronts.

Chairman of the Kenilworth Lights Committee Richard Hales was pleased that attendees contributed constructively and were not simply there to shout down the old lights.

He said: “The meeting went surprisingly well - some of the ideas were really good. We had 43 people there which is way above what we thought.

“We’ll have a meeting next week to go through all the ideas to see what’s feasible. We’ll then come back with a business plan with costings, and I would like to see it in place by the end of March.”

The meeting was organised following strong criticism of 2016’s Christmas lights by several residents.