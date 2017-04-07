Breaking news: Trinity Sixth Form will stay open

Trinity Catholic School’s Sixth Form, which was under threat of being closed to new admissions from the end of this term, will now remain open.

Warwickshire County Council and the school have come to an agreement to retain the school’s sixth form, the authority announced today (Friday).

The council has said: “The school’s governing body’s consultation received a large number of responses.

“Having taken on board these responses, the decision has been made to keep the sixth form open so that it will still be available for current Year 11 pupils from September 2017.

“As part of the agreement, the Local Authority will work closely with the governing dody to ensure that finances are rigorously monitored and that the sixth form is sustainable going forward.”

Warwick and Leamington MP Chris White has welcomed the decision.

He said: “I am pleased to see that the county council and Trinity Catholic School have worked together to keep the Sixth Form open.

“Having been in communication with a number of parents and students on this matter,

“I know that they will be delighted to hear this news and that young people will be able to continue to benefit from the excellent education and pastoral support that Trinity Catholic School provides.”

The council has said it will also facilitate a county-wide strategic review of sixth form provision, which will enable all schools with sixth forms to take advantage of opportunities for collaborations and partnerships.

Trinity will be part of this review.

The Archdiocese is also reviewing Catholic sixth form provision.