BREAKING: Explosion false alarm in Kenilworth closes road

A suspected explosion caused a part of Kenilworth town centre to be briefly closed before police were satisfied it was a false alarm.

Warwick Road was shut by police between Waverley Road and St John’s Street after reports of an explosion at around 2.25pm.

Warwickshire Police took the extraordinary step to tweet saying it was not being treated as a terrorist incident.

The road has reopened after no explosion was found, there were no injuries and traffic is back to normal.

A police spokesman said: “Warwickshire Police was called at 2:24pm today to reports of a suspected explosion at an address on Warwick Road, Kenilworth.

“Road closures were put in place, but all roads have now reopened.

“The incident has now been resolved and the fire service and police officers have left the scene.”

Buses were temporarily diverted and National Express Coventry tweeted saying it was a fire.

More to follow.