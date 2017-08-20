Boy and two men arrested after Leamington burglary

A boy and two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident at a flat in Leamington this week.

Police were called to the flat in Gordon Court, Gordon Street on Friday August 18 at just after 4.20pm after reports of a disturbance.

Officers attended, located the three males nearby and placed them under arrest.

The three, aged 16, 25 and 32 and all from Coventry, remain in police custody while investigations continue.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp said: “This incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon so I’m sure there will have been people who have witnessed this or seen people acting suspiciously in the area. I’d urge anyone with information to contact us.

“We understand that this is a concerning incident for the community and we will have an increased police presence in the area to provide reassurance to local people.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote incident 355 of August 18.