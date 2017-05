Award-winning blues-rockers King King stop off at Leamington on their UK tour this week.

The band are gearing up for the release of a new album which will be the follow up to 2015’s multi-award winning Reaching For The Light.

The tour follows King King’s haul of accolades at the 2016 British Blues Awards, including Best Male Vocal for Alan Nimmo and Best Song for Rush Hour.

They play the Assembly on Thursday, May 18. Tickets cost £22. Visit www.seetickets.com to book.