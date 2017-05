A bike was stolen during a burglary in Warwick this weekend.

A burglar entered the garden of a house in Emscote Road through an insecure side gate on Sunday April 30.

The burglar then took a grey, blue and black mountain bike and rode away on it towards Leamington.

Police have a suspect in mind, although no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information should still call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 90 of April 30.