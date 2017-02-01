Berkswell Scouts close to reaching target to build a new hut

Berkswell Scout Group is getting ever closer to reaching its £400,000 target to build a new scout hut.

The work will start this summer, but the scouts still need £100,000 more to finish the project.

A recent donation came from Solihull Rotary Club, who gave the group a cheque for £2,900 along with a letter.

Group Leader Bob Tabb said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of local people and businesses.

“The funding already received means we can get the basic structure built this summer.

“However, we still need to continue with our fundraising efforts to ensure we can complete the project.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so here