Bells fall silent at Warwick church

All will be quiet at a Church in Warwick so work can take place.

The bells and clock at St Mary’s Church will be silent for the next two weeks.

The usual chimes and ringing of the bells and clock have been stopped so painting work can be done to the bell frame.

The volunteers and members of the church have also started a new fundraising project to help restore the iconic church tower which can been seen for miles.

The volunteers are trying to raise £650,000 this year so the vital work can take place next year.

Vaughan Roberts, vicar at St Mary’s Church said: “St Mary’s Church tower is an iconic part of the Warwick scene and if there are any local bodies or individuals who want to give towards the appeal by all means get in touch with us as we would love to hear from them.”

The first fundraising event will be ‘Love, of course!’, where the Da Capo choir will be singing love-themed songs at the church on March 18.

The event also includes a six-course taster menu. Tickets cost £50 or there is a group discount, where tables of 10 can be reserved for £400 or tables of six for £250. The performance and dinner start at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be bought by emailing events@stmaryswarwick.org.uk or calling 01926 403940.