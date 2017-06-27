Baxi and Bravissimo staff show support for Myton Hospices event in Warwick

Staff from Baxi and Bravissimo have donned neon colours at a dress rehearsal for a major fundraising event for the Myton Hospices taking place in September.

The Glow in the Moonlight event will take place at St Nicholas Park in Warwick on Saturday September 16 and the two companies are its main sponsors.

Those taking part in the 1980s themed event will walk, run or dance around a 5k course in tutus, leotards, leg warmers and other similar attire with the aim of raising £70,000 for the charity.

For more informaiton visit www.mytonhospice.org/our-events/event/glow-in-the-moonlight.