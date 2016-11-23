Astronaut tells Leamington primary school pupils to reach for the stars

Pupils at Leamington primary schools have been inspired to work hard and follow their dreams by a man who has literally reached for the stars.

Michael Foale CBE is a British born NASA astronaut and astrophysicist who has flown on six Space Shuttle missions as well as spending time on both the MIR Space Station and the International Space Station.

NASA astrnaut Michael Foale CBE visited pupils & Staff at Shrubland Street Primary School recently, and gave a talk about his experiences in space. NNL-161115-214615009

Last week, he visited and gave talks at Briar Hill Infants School and later Shrubland Street Primary School also meeting pupils from Radford Semele, St Margaret’s, St Joseph’s, St Patrick’s and Clapham Terrace in the process.

Amanda Poole, a specialist science teacher at Shrubland Street who organised the visit through her role as a regional representative of the Ogden Trust physics and education charity, said: “He was so down to earth and just really approachable for the children.

“For someone who has done something as immense as he made it sound so accesible.

“He put the positive message across to them that you can be anything you dream of being if you work hard at it.”

Shrubland Street pupils have been learning about space in recent weeks and at the start of the month six of those who had produced the best work on the subject were picked to travel to York to see British astronaut Tim Peake give a talk about his experiences.