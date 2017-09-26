Around 80 residents turn up for St Mary’s Lands masterplan Q&A session in Warwick

Around 80 people turned up to a public meeting to ask questions about the masterplan for land in Warwick.

Last night (Monday) residents, councillors and members of campaign groups turned up to the question and answer session in the Ballroom at The Court House in Jury Street.

The session, which was organised by Warwick District Council, attracted around 80 people.

It was a chance for residents to ask questions of the council’s Chief Executive, Chris Elliott, Councillor Noel Butler and Colin Burden from Plincke, who have all been on the working party responsible for progressing the masterplan project through to adoption by Warwick District Council.

Councillor Noel Butler who is an Executive member of the District Council and a member of the St Mary’s Lands working party, said: “I’m very pleased that so many local people took the time to attend this meeting and hope that some of the inaccuracies surrounding this project have been clarified.

“These are exciting times for residents and visitors to Warwick with the opportunity to improve this beautiful open space and make it more accessible for everyone to enjoy not only as a visitor destination for the town, but as a place of value to the local community groups who use it.”

This week work will be starting around main entrance of the Racecourse and footpath improvements will also be made to the side of the stable block along Gog Brook, which will include new signage and the removal of derelict buildings.

A summary of the questions and answers from the meeting along with the latest information on the St Mary’s Lands Masterplan can be found on the council’s website.

To go to the website go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/news/article/151/st_marys_lands_masterplan