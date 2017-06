An army bomb disposal unit removed what was believed to be an historic grenade from a loft in Weston under Wetherley.

Police and army explosive ordnance disposal experts were sent to the property on St Michael’s Close at around 10.35am on Thursday (June 1).

The item was confirmed to be safe and the bomb experts removed it to be safely disposed of.

“There was no need for a controlled explosion and no risk to the public,” Warwickshire Police spokesman Laura Maltby said.