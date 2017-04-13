Armed robbery at Kenilworth shop

A robber reportedly armed with a firearm stole cash from a Kenilworth shop last week.

At approximately 10.45pm on Friday April 7, Warwickshire Police received a report of an armed robbery happening at the Tesco Express store in Leyes Lane.

The robber, who was reportedly on his own, managed to leave the shop with cash from the tills.

Following the robbery, the shop has stepped up its security by employing a guard to man the store on certain days.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at or around the time of the incident should call police on 101, referencing incident number 441 of Friday April 7.