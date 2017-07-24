Appeal for witnesses following car fire in Leamington

Have your say

Police are appealing for information following a car fire in Leamington over the weekend.

Fire fighters were called out at 1.57am on Saturday after reports of a car fire in Mill Road.

One fire crew from Leamington was sent to the scene where they found a grey Audi A3 “well alight”.

Fire fighters used a hose reel jet and foam to extinguish the fire.

Upon closer inspection, evidence suggests that the grey Audi A3 fire may have been started deliberately.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 25 of 22 July.