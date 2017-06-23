Appeal for witnesses after unprovoked assault in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses after an unprovoked assault in Leamington.

The victim - a man in his 30s - was walking down The Parade close to the junction of Regent Grove at around 12.50am on Sunday (18 June) when he was reportedly punched to the face by a man.

A second man is then understood to have assaulted the victim before both men made off on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered facial injuries and was treated by paramedics.

One of the men has been describe as being in his 20s, of slim build, wearing white trainers, dark trousers, a white top and carrying a black bag.

The second man was also thought to be in his 20s, and was described as being of slim build, dressed in a blue t-shirt and had a large scar going through his cropped hair.

The police are keen for anyone who saw the assault, who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously or who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 33 of 18 June.