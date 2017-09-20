Appeal for witnesses after man attacked with chain at Warwick park

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked with a metal chain in a park in Warwick.

The incident happened at some time between 3.00pm and 4.30pm on Monday (September 18) in Priory Park, just off Priory Walk.

The victim, who is a 26-year-old man, suffered facial injuries that required hospital treatment.

Detective Constable Rachel Priestly said: “The victim and his girlfriend were walking their dogs through the park when they became involved in a verbal altercation with a group of young males.

“One of the males pulled a large metal chain and padlock from his rucksack and struck the victim in the face with it. The chain has been described as being larger than a motorcycle chain.

“The victim returned to his girlfriend’s address where they called an ambulance.

“The incident occurred in broad daylight so there will have been people in the area at the time who may have witnessed the incident or seen the group of males.

“Maybe you know someone who was carrying a rucksack with a large metal chain and padlock in it.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help police with their investigation should call 101 and quote incident 287 of 18 September 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org