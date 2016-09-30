Appeal for missing student last seen in Warwick

Police are appealing for help to trace a woman studying at Warwick University last seen in Warwick.

Qin Yan, aged 23 from China, was last seen on Wednesday afternoon in the area of St Michaels Road, Warwick.

Qin is approximately 5’4” tall, of a slight build with cropped black hair. She wears glasses and was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket, knee-length turquoise and green shorts, white flip-flops and black socks.

Police are growing concerned for Qin’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her to call Warwickshire Police on 101.