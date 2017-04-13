Appeal for information after aggravated burglary in Warwick

Police are appealing for information after an aggravated burglary in Warwick.

The incident happened around 8pm last night (Wednesday April 12).

Three men entered a home in Yardley Close and demanded money from the residents.

They then carried out a search of the house before leaving.

The police are appealing for anyone who might have seen anybody acting suspiciously in the area at that time or that might have any other information about the incident to get in touch.

Anyone wanting to contact the police about this incident should call 101 and ask to be put through to CID at Leamington quoting incident number 402 of April 12.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org