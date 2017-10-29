Aldi stocking special drinks range for Hallowe’en

Can’t get enough of pumpkin spice lattes? Discount supermarket Aldi is stocking a Pumpkin Spice Irish Cream liqueur - just in time for Halloween!

Stores across the country have also announced a limited edition range of spooktacular beers and ciders for you to toast the scariest night of the year.

Some of the drinks available at Aldi.

If you’re partial to a tipple of cider, both toffee apple and rhubarb and custard flavours hit the shelves earlier this month, costing £3,79 for four.

The discount supermarket will also be stocking a selection of Wychwood beers - including a seasonal Dunkel Fester, a darker beer to go along with a cold autumn evening (and we’re going to have plenty of those).