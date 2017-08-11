Air ambulance lands in Abbey Fields after man taken ill in Kenilworth

An air ambulance landed in Abbey Fields this morning after an elderly man was taken ill in Kenilworth.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene at just after 10am after reports of the man falling ill in Wilko in Station Road.

Two ambulances were sent, and a helicopter from Midlands Air Ambulance in Strensham landed in the field next to Abbey Hill.

Upon arrival, the man’s medical episode had stopped, but he still required medical attention. He was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance.