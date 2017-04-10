Action under way to remove unauthorised traveller encampment from Washbourne Fields in Whitnash

Action to move an unauthorised traveller encampment off Washbourne Fields in Whitnash could take some, the town council has said.

The group, made up of about nine caravans and a similar number of cars and trucks, gained entry to the site on Friday evening and were visited by police officers from the area’s Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) on Saturday morning.

The officers handed out code of contact leaflets, reminding the travellers of the need to respect the area, keep their dogs tied up and generally behaving by the same standards of the settled community.

The SNT has said it is aware of the distress and annoyance the encampment is causing residents and that it will be carrying out regular patrols of the camp and surrounding area to provide a visible deterrent to any anti-social behaviour and provide community reassurance.

In a message on Whitnash Town Council’s web page Cllr Robert Margave said: “Whitnash Town Council, as the land owner, will have to go through a legal process to have them evicted, unfortunately this will take some time as it is more difficult than for a private land owner.

“We are very much aware of the concern that this will generate amongst Whitnash residents and whilst Whitnash Town Council, Warwick District Council and Warwickshire Police work together to have them removed, please be assured of an increased police presence in the area.”

Letters of notice to leave the land were served to the travellers on Sunday morning by town councillors Tony Heath and Richard Sparks with the police supporting them.

The SNT has said: “Whilst we go through the process of removing the encampment, your patience and understanding is required to avoid any conflict, this includes the use of social media and inflammatory comments made there in.”

The SNT and council are asking residents to report any incidents by calling 101.