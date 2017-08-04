80-year-old injured in Warwick church robbery concerned for attacker’s well being

An 80-year-old woman who was injured in one of the robberies in Warwick over the last week is concerned about her attacker’s well being.

Within the last week there have been four robberies in Warwick, of which three involved weapons.

GV - St. Mary's Church, Warwick. NNL-170108-193253009

Last Friday (July 28) an 80-year-old woman was assaulted during a robbery at St Mary’s Church.

It happened at around 2.30pm, where a man entered the church and struck the woman before stealing the collection money.

The man, who fled on a pushbike, was described as wearing a green and orange top, a baseball cap and grey trousers.

Despite her ordeal the woman expressed concern for her attacker’s wellbeing.

The Rev Vaughan Roberts, vicar at St Mary’s Church, said: “I was shocked and saddened to learn about the assault on one of our stalwart members of staff at the weekend.

“Despite the attack and some significant bruising she was back at work on Monday and her main concern was for the attacker and his wellbeing.

“I greatly admire her courage, tenacity and sense of care.

“We shall certainly be reviewing our procedures and seeing what additional support we can put in place for our staff in the future.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote incident 252 of 28 July 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Throughout the last week armed robberies also took place at Warwick Lighting in Smith Street, The One Stop store in Purser Drive in Chase Meadow and at the McColl’s store on Spinney Hill.

A similar armed robbery also took place at a McColls Store in Sydenham on the same day.

So far Warwickshire Police has arrested four people in relation to the McColls store robberies; a 24-year-old man from Kenilworth was arrested under suspicion of robbery.

A 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from Warwick, and a 29-year-old man from Leamington were all arrested under suspicion of robbery and have been released under investigation.

In regards to the robbery at Warwick Lighting, Phillip Mark Tedstone, aged 53 and of no fixed abode was charged with robbery.

He was also charged with failing to provide a sample for a class A drug test while in custody.

He appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday 2 August and was remanded to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 31 August 2017.

Anyone with any information about any of the robberies should call Warwickshire Police on 101.