59-year-old first-time golfer makes memorable debut

A first-time golfer from Warwick has achieved something many players do not manage in a lifetime - a hole in one.

Trevor Rudge was invited to play his first ever round at the age of 59 by his financial adviser, making his debut at Whitefields Golf Club in Dunchurch.

He made his ace on the par three 16th but said the shot was out of keeping with the rest of his round.

“I was appalling,” he said. “My mate hit five shots a hole and I was hitting ten.

“It’s a very tricky shot (on the 16th) apparently but it bounced over the brook and the valley and went straight in.

“The professionals here were amazed.

“I used a driver and they were laughing at that.”

Rudge, who owns Warwick Plumbing Services, was quickly alerted to the tradition of buying everyone at the bar a drink for his miracle shot but it seems fortune was with him again there.

“That was my second stroke of luck. There was only me and my mate so I only had to buy two drinks.”